Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
William Stephen Hibble Jr.


1936 - 2019
William Stephen Hibble Jr. Obituary
William Stephen Hibble, Jr.

Newark - William Stephen Hibble Jr., age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty L. (Baker) Hibble; daughter, Melba C. Haynes (Lester); son, Michael S. Hibble; granddaughter, Brittany S. Hibble; and sister, Melba Minson.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will be held 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019
Download Now