|
|
William Stephen Hibble, Jr.
Newark - William Stephen Hibble Jr., age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty L. (Baker) Hibble; daughter, Melba C. Haynes (Lester); son, Michael S. Hibble; granddaughter, Brittany S. Hibble; and sister, Melba Minson.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will be held 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019