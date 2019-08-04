Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
William Stewart "Billy" Cain Iii


1978 - 2019
William Stewart "Billy" Cain III

Newark - William Stewart "Billy" Cain III, age 40, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 14, 1978, he was the son of William S. and Gail A. (Herrington) Cain, Jr. Billy worked as a car wash repairman. An avid sports fan, you could always find him cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets. Billy had an extensive baseball card and sports memorabilia collection.

He is survived by his parents, Gail Cain (Chuck Ivey) of Newark and William Cain, Jr. of Millsboro; daughter, Taylor A. Abshagen of Newark; sisters, Dawn A. Huertas of Newark, Tammi J. Boyce of Thornhurst, PA and Jennifer M. Cain of New Castle; nieces and nephews, Michael Boyce, Shannon Boyce, Dylan Huertas, Erica Boyce, Jodi Barteau and Dylan; friend, Jared Keck; and feline companion, Bron Bron.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 noon until 2 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Billy's memory to atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
