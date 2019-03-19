William T. Bradley, Jr. "Bill"



Wilmington and Arlington, VA - William T. Bradley, Jr. "Bill", 81 formerly of Wilmington and Arlington, VA passed away peacefully at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.



Bill was born January 6, 1938 in Wilmington, the son of the late Mary E. (Grant) and William T. Bradley. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School and Salesianum School in 1955. His cousins, Joan Roddy, Patricia Fuqua Green and Robert Fuqua were childhood buddies and still are to this day. He attended Mount St. Mary's College in Emittsberg, MD and joined the U.S. Navy. He served four years during the Viet Nam War and was honorably discharged as a Second Class petty officer.



Bill remained a bachelor all his life and worked in Washington, DC for the IRS as a statistician for over 30 years. Living in the Arlington, VA area he traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe. Bill was also a serious collector of rare coins, stamps and records and he especially loved the Big Band era of music. He was an avid baseball fan, especially of the old Washington Senators. Many charities and causes will deeply miss Bill's generous donations.



Due to his poor health as a result of a stroke he was relocated to the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community through the efforts of his cousin, Patricia Green and her husband, George. The family would like to thanks the staffs of Quarryville and Compasses Hospice for the excellent care given to Bill.



In addition to Patricia and George, many cousins survive Bill.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville at 10:30 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Oblate Retirement Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.