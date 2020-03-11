|
|
William T. "Will" Davis III
Red Lion - William T. "Will" Davis III, age 26, of Red Lion, DE, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born in Newark, DE on February 28, 1994, he was the son of William T. Davis, Jr. and Katherine M. Graham. Will completed HVAC training at Delaware Technical Community College as well as a 4-year apprenticeship program with New Castle County Vo-Tech. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and assisting his grandmother, to whom he was a huge help. A knowledgeable history buff and incredibly smart, Will loved watching the History Channel. He was very funny and a talented voice and sound imitator. Will enjoyed his travels with his grandmother and aunt, taking multiple trips to southwest Florida, Disney World, the Disney cruise, and Cancún. He especially enjoyed the 15 days he spent in Hawaii where he learned to surf. Will had a big heart, always finding time to assist those in need. He had compassion for every living thing, especially animals.
Will was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and best friend, William "Fuzzy" Davis, Sr. He will be dearly missed by his paternal grandmother with whom he lived, Pat Davis of Red Lion; parents, Bill Davis of Red Lion and Kathy Graham of Matewan, WV; aunt, Stacie Shriver (Rick) of Bear; siblings, Amanda Graham of Louisville, TN, Serenity Graham, Zoe Graham and Charles Hensley, Jr. all of Matewan, WV; and his canine companion, Arlo.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, at the address listed above. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020