1/1
William T. Miko"Billy"
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Miko

"Billy"

Monroe, MI - William T. "Billy" Miko, age 32, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. The family requests guests to wear casual clothing. Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's memory to atTAck Addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved