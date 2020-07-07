William T. Miko
"Billy"
Monroe, MI - William T. "Billy" Miko, age 32, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. The family requests guests to wear casual clothing. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's memory to atTAck Addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213