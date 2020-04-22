|
William Terry Lloyd
New Castle - William Terry Lloyd, 73 of New Castle, DE died April 20,2020 at New Castle Health & Rehabilitation Center where he had resided for the past 14 years.
Terry was born in Wilmington, DE on February 26, 1947, son of Raymond K. Jr. and Virginia Pearl Lloyd. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for the News Journal until he was disabled by a motorcycle accident in 1980.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother Raymond Lloyd III.
Mr. Lloyd is survived by his brother Douglas C. Lloyd (Donna) of Wilmington, his daughter Jennifer Lloyd of Ocean View, DE and 2 grandchildren as well as his stepmother of 54 years, Barbara Lloyd of Kennedyville, MD who cared for him.
A private graveside service will be held in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD where he will be interred.
Barbara wishes to thank the staff at New Castle Health & Rehabilitation Center for the loving care that was given to him over the past 14 years.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020