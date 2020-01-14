|
William "Erve" Thatcher, Jr.
New Castle - William E. Thatcher, Jr."Erve" passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Erve was born on December 22, 1933 in New Castle to William and Elizabeth Thatcher.
He had a passion for three things in his life, the City of New Castle where he lived and enjoyed life; the Goodwill Fire Company where he faithfully served as a member for 65 years; and his family whom he enjoyed and loved.
Erve served in the Army National Guard and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years. Upon his retirement, he went to work for the Trustees and the City of New Castle for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Erve is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann White Thatcher; his sons, Bill and his wife Patti, Robert and his wife Holly, and Michael Thatcher; grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Jenna and Mary; his sisters, Edith (Joe) Cashman and Dianne (Robert) Tattersall.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 am, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 5th and Harmony Streets, New Castle, DE 19720. Friends may call at the church on Friday, January 17 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment will take place in St. Peter the Apostle Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for the support they provided for Erve.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing in Erve's memory to Goodwill Fire Company, 401 South St, New Castle, DE 19720 or St. Peter the Apostle Church.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020