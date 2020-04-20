|
William Thomas Coder, Jr.
Wilmington - W. Thomas Coder, Jr., age 83 of Wilmington, died peacefully Thursday, April 16 at his daughter Lauri's home.
Mr. Coder is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lois; his daughters Jodi Shitama (Jack) of Earleville, MD, Lauri Stout (Jay) of Middletown, DE, Leslie Diestel (Greg) of Denver, PA; son Tom of Earleville, MD; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; his brother Bob Coder of Tellico Plains, TN.
Born in Mapleton Depot, PA, he was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and married his college sweetheart, Charlene Weiser (who predeceased him after 41 years of marriage), in 1958. In 1959, he enlisted and served as an officer in the United States Army. In the 1960's, he taught Math at Conrad High School where he also served as an assistant football coach under his longtime friend Jim Pletcher earning a state football title for the undefeated 1969 Redskins. In the 1970s, he was a guidance counselor and head football coach at Christiana High School where he coached the Vikings to their first football State Championship (1977), State Runner up in 1974 and earned Coach of the Year. In 1980, he coached one season with his longtime friend, Marty Apostolico, helping to bring Dickinson High School their first state football championship. Mr. Coder coached football at the University of Delaware throughout the 1980s and into the early 1990s where he also served as the University's Athletic Admissions Liaison. He was honored to be inducted into the Christiana High School Hall of Fame and Huntington County, PA Sports Hall of Fame.
Mr. Coder was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Stanton, DE. Mr. Coder enjoyed golfing, vacationing in Cape Hatteras with his family, watching any and all sports, and being with his family, grandchildren and friends. He loved teaching, coaching football, his assistant coaches, players, referees and the entire DIAA family.
A Memorial Service will be planned at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Rd in Stanton, DE, once it is safe to congregate.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to "Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disABILITIES" (DFRC) (https://www.dfrc.org), an organization that he was proud to be a part of. Send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020