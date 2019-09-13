Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
William Utt
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Frederick, MD
1930 - 2019
Fredrick - On Friday, September 6, 2019, William Ernest Utt, known to his family as Bill, Dad and Daddy Bill passed away at the age of 88.

Bill was born on November 16, 1930 in Hurlock, Maryland to Paul E. Utt and Mary V. Phillips Utt.

Reared in Wilmington, Delaware, Bill attended A. I. DuPont High School and the University of Delaware where he majored in Civil Engineering, graduating in 1952. While at the University of Delaware, Bill was Captain of the Men's Varsity Basketball Team and set a single season school scoring record during the 1951-52 season. Bill remained an active booster of sports at the University of Delaware. Bill was also a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Attendees to the service will gather at the FSK Chapel on the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Grounds for the procession to the graveside service. A reception will follow the service.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
