William Vandever Sr.
1939 - 2020
William Vandever, Sr.

William Vandever, Sr., age 81, recently of Earleville, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Bill was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Peter and Nettie (Guthrie) Vandever. He worked as a heavy machine operator at Delmarva Power Company.

He thoroughly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and the relationships that followed. He was an avid Flyers and Eagles fan, and above all else, he cherished time he spent relaxing on his swing, with his dog, Bud, and a cold beverage.

Bill is survived by his children, Elizabeth Papillo, Sharon Whittaker (William), Brian Vandever, and BJ Vandever (Mandi); 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Pete and Dora; and 1 granddaughter.

Bill's family would like to especially thank his neighbor, Marie; and his hospice nurse and aide, Tracey and Erica, for the care and compassion shown to him in the time leading up to his passing.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 11am - 12pm on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
OCT
2
Interment
Silverbrook Cemetery
