William "Bill" Vandiver
Wilmington - William "Bill" Edward Vandiver, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by loving family, Thursday, September 26, 2019. Bill graduated from Keyser High School in WV and then proudly served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy. Bill went on to earn his bachelors degree at West Virginia University. He worked as a civil engineer for Hercules for over 35 years. Bill enjoyed designing and building houses, golfing, attending bluegrass festivals and cheering for the Brooklyn Dodgers. His cherished family will miss him deeply.
Bill is survived by his children: Steven Vandiver (Sharon), Scott Vandiver (Ann), and Corey Vandiver (Emily); and 3 grandchildren: Caitlin, Jacob, and Carly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nona Vandiver; parents, Edward and Rosalie Vandiver; and sisters, Charlotte Churaman and Jean Bishoff.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bill's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Atterbury VFW, 649 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019