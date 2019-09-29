Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vandiver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Vandiver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Vandiver Obituary
William "Bill" Vandiver

Wilmington - William "Bill" Edward Vandiver, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by loving family, Thursday, September 26, 2019. Bill graduated from Keyser High School in WV and then proudly served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy. Bill went on to earn his bachelors degree at West Virginia University. He worked as a civil engineer for Hercules for over 35 years. Bill enjoyed designing and building houses, golfing, attending bluegrass festivals and cheering for the Brooklyn Dodgers. His cherished family will miss him deeply.

Bill is survived by his children: Steven Vandiver (Sharon), Scott Vandiver (Ann), and Corey Vandiver (Emily); and 3 grandchildren: Caitlin, Jacob, and Carly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nona Vandiver; parents, Edward and Rosalie Vandiver; and sisters, Charlotte Churaman and Jean Bishoff.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bill's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Atterbury VFW, 649 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now