William VanHoy
Middletown - William Ray VanHoy, age 78, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 13, 2020.
Bill was born December 8, 1941, in Vincennes, Indiana to Curtis and Faye VanHoy. He served in the Army rising to the rank of Captain. He was a proud graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Bill continued his education earning an MBA from Northwestern University. He was an Engineer at E. I. DuPont for 34 years before retiring in 1998 as a Maintenance Systems Manager. Bill was a member of Connection Community Church in Middletown, DE.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay; his four children Roger VanHoy (Cheryl) of Champaign, IL, Bruce VanHoy of Middletown, DE, Karen Sullivan (Dan) of Middletown, DE, and Mark VanHoy (Cindy) of Mechanicsburg, PA; his eight grandchildren Sean Hermann, Garret VanHoy, Jenna VanHoy, Paige VanHoy, Drew VanHoy, Mackenzie VanHoy, Zachary Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan; his sister, Linda VanHoy of Indianapolis, IN, his brother Don VanHoy (Darlene) Michigan City, IN., and his sister-in-law Sue Edwards.
Bill was a loving husband, an amazing father, a proud grandfather, a loyal brother, and a great friend. He enjoyed spending time with his growing family and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Visitation for friends and family will be on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. A service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if inclined, memorial contributions may be made to Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE 19709 or to Delaware Hospice, Inc. 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020