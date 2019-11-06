|
|
William W. "Bill" Chan
Newark - William W. "Bill" Chan, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Manor Care, following a brief illness.
Born in Hong Kong on October 8, 1943, Bill was a son of the late Da To and Yun Ho (Tsum) Chan. After coming to the US to attend college at the University of California, Berkeley, he received a Master's degree in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis. He moved to the Washington, D.C. area in the late 1960s and spent the next several decades pursuing his passion as a practicing architect and member of the American Institute of Architects. Over the years, he designed many buildings, including the Qomolangma Nature Preserve Center in Tibet, Blakehurst retirement community in Towson, MD, and the Baltimore Maritime Center. He spent many years with his wife and son in a home he designed himself in Towson. In 2002 he taught as an Assistant Professor of Architecture at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, retiring in 2014. He loved his students and enjoyed seeing their talents blossom.
In more recent years Bill began developing educational software to teach students about the relationship of great buildings and artwork to different historical eras. This multimedia platform, TimeReach, gave him the chance to work closely with good friends and to share his love of architecture with the wider world.
In his spare time, he enjoyed Chinese water color painting and drawing, as well as watching movies. He had the talent for summing up the latter with a biting comment, and could have had a thriving second career as a movie critic.
More than anything Bill loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Monica H. Chan; son, Wesley S. Chan; daughter-in-law Theresa H. Chan; 2 brothers; 5 sisters; and grandchildren, Christian A. Chan and Natalie E. Chan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November, 10, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made in Bill's memory to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 308, Wilmington, DE 19899.
To sign the guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019