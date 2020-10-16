William W. Symonds, Jr.
Wilmington - William Symonds, Jr., age 86, passed away on October 9, 2020 at Arden Courts Senior Living.
Bill was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late William and Mary Symonds. He graduated from Conrad High School. Upon graduation, he began his 41 year career at DuPont Edgemoor. He had a break in service with DuPont while he served four years in the United States Air Force. While he was serving in the Air Force, he met the love of his life, Myrna Hasbrouck, and they married in Montana.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he returned to Wilmington and rejoined DuPont. Bill was a long time member of St. Philips Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and the Property Committee for many years and also sang in the choir. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and was a big Blue Hen Football fan for many years. Bill, never afraid of a good challenge, learned to play racquetball when he was 50 and golf when he was 55. However, what brought him the most joy was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, whether it was during the holidays, a week at the beach, or a random drop in visit. They were the true shining stars in his life.
Mr. Symonds was predeceased by his brothers, Granville and Jack Symonds, and his sisters, Mary (Polly) Veasey and Helen Doherty.
Mr. Symonds is survived by his wife, Myrna; son, Daniel and his wife, Judy of Newark; his daughter, Lisa Fiore and her husband, Joseph of Center Valley, PA; four grandchildren, Daniel, Jr. and Jaimee Symonds, Dominic Fiore, Courtney Fiore Glendenning and her husband, Matt; and one great grandchild, Carter William Glendenning.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service to be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 26 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where friends may visit beginning at 10 AM. Due to COVID, interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Mr. Symonds to the Alzheimer's Association
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
