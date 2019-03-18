|
William Walton, Sr.
Newark - William G. Walton, Sr, 87, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born July 13, 1931 in Wilmington, DE to the late Daniel Gilbert & Maryre Ellen (Neeson) Walton. He was a graduate of Henry C. Conrad High School in 1950 prior to joining the United States Navy (USS Rich) and was a Korean War Veteran. He retired from the Wilmington Fire Department, served as Fire Marshal with the City of Newark, and Deputy Fire Marshal with the State of Delaware.
Mr. Walton was a 64-year member of the Elsmere Fire Company and held many offices, served as Presidents of New Castle County Fire Chiefs' Association, the State of Delaware Fire Chiefs Association, Delaware Valley Fire Chiefs Association, New Castle County Volunteer Firefighters Association, and Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association. Mr. Walton was a 40-year member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and a retired member of the local 1590 International Association Firefighters.
He was predeceased by his parents; late wife, Eleanor Truitt Walton; son, Stephen Walton; and brother, Paul T Walton. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Ann; sons, William Walton, Jr (Carol), Andrew Walton (Carol); daughters, Melissa Kirwin (Gene), Jennifer Brady, Karen Brady, and Kris Richey (Gary); sisters, Janice Lewis, Nancy Koch; and brother, D Richard Walton (Barbara); 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20th from 6 to 8 pm at the Elsmere Fire Company, 1107 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere, DE. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 10am with visitation from 9 to 10 am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Elsmere Fire Co, 1107 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere DE, 19805. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 18, 2019