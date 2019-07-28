|
William Wesley "Bill" Foster Jr.
Wilmington - William Wesley Foster, Jr. age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Bill proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed bowling and golf. Bill will be dearly missed by his cherished family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children: Michael Van Kirk (Sandi), Kathleen McCann (Louis), Roger Foster, and Scott Foster (Judith); 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Edna Foster; and daughter-in-law, Wendi Foster.
Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the VA Hospital, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805 To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
