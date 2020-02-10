|
Rev. Dr. Willie E. Johnson
Newark - Rev. Dr. Willie E. Johnson, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
He was born in Fairfax, AL to the late Chester and Edith Johnson. Willie proudly retired from the U.S. Navy as Chief Petty Officer, E7. During his career, Willie was a Chief Electrician on the Flight Crew working specifically on the Sikorsky Helicopters. As his military career progressed, he became an instructor, teaching and training new electricians. Upon his military retirement, Willie was ordained into the ministry in 1971 as a Baptist Minister. Willie received his Master of Religious Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Theology from Andersonville Theological Seminary.
Willie was an avid reader and loved his hundreds of books. He enjoyed taking long rides in the country, especially on what he called "squiggle" roads; finding a good fishing hole. But his greatest enjoyment was giving back to the Church and continuing to teach Bible Studies and leading Sunday School Classes.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Chester Johnson, Jr. and his grandson Christopher Johnson, Sr. Willie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clarice Johnson, his children Willie Johnson, Jr. (Debbie), Joseph Johnson (Shelly), Judy Knotts (Dennis), his sister, Mary Calhoun, his grandchildren, James Kay (Terra), Erin Macolley (Jeff) and 6 great grandchildren.
A service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Olgetown Baptist Church, 316 Red Mill Road, Newark, DE 19713 where a visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. To send condolences visit: www.mcceryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020