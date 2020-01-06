Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie George Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie George Brown Obituary
Willie George Brown

Dover - On December 31, 2019 , Willie George Brown of Dover, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 71. He was born in Pachuta, Mississippi, to the late Willie and Lucille Brown.

Willie was known for his strong presence, personality and willingness to help others. His faith in God was evident whenever you had the opportunity to hear him pray. While he may not have been a trained orator, he could tell a fantastic tale and speak like few have ever heard. Willie had a passion for civil rights and the support of organizations that sought justice, tolerance and fairness for all. He achieved great honors in the military and was a 33rd Degree Freemason, he spent much of his life fulfilling various roles such as Grand Master, Lodge Master, and Grand Inspector General.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories his beloved children Rob Tuxward and his wife Kristy, Linda Schultz and her husband Dave, Rebecca Brown, Michael Brown and his wife Maureen. His grandchildren, Meredith Parker; Brady, Riley, and Emma Tuxward; and Daniel and Josie Brown. He is also survived by his dear sisters Joyce Wilson, Mary Brown and their families. Finally, his best pal and protector, Fred the cat.

The initial visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the above location with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -