|
|
Willie George Brown
Dover - On December 31, 2019 , Willie George Brown of Dover, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 71. He was born in Pachuta, Mississippi, to the late Willie and Lucille Brown.
Willie was known for his strong presence, personality and willingness to help others. His faith in God was evident whenever you had the opportunity to hear him pray. While he may not have been a trained orator, he could tell a fantastic tale and speak like few have ever heard. Willie had a passion for civil rights and the support of organizations that sought justice, tolerance and fairness for all. He achieved great honors in the military and was a 33rd Degree Freemason, he spent much of his life fulfilling various roles such as Grand Master, Lodge Master, and Grand Inspector General.
Willie leaves to cherish his memories his beloved children Rob Tuxward and his wife Kristy, Linda Schultz and her husband Dave, Rebecca Brown, Michael Brown and his wife Maureen. His grandchildren, Meredith Parker; Brady, Riley, and Emma Tuxward; and Daniel and Josie Brown. He is also survived by his dear sisters Joyce Wilson, Mary Brown and their families. Finally, his best pal and protector, Fred the cat.
The initial visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the above location with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020