Willis A. Jackson
Leipsic - Willis A. Jackson, age 83, of Leipsic, DE, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 after a short decline in health.
He was born on July 30, 1935 and raised in Newark, DE, where after school he joined the Delaware National Guard, worked in the tank plant at Chrysler, and became an IBEW member.
He met his beloved wife Elaine at a fire hall dance and continued his and her lifelong love of Bluegrass music.
Willis became a member of the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark, then in the last fifteen years at Leipsic Fire Company.
He loved telling yarns of his work travels, firefighting, fishing, and his memories of how things were. He and Elaine loved spending time helping people out and were both members of the Moose. They cared for and about many. He enjoyed holidays, along with many a crab feast, especially at Lewis Shores, MD.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Elizabeth Jackson; his brothers, Richard N. Burns and Charles I. Jackson; and his beloved wife, Elaine.
He is survived by his sister, Sally Jackson wife, Starr Quill; brother, David A. Jackson; beloved nephews, Rick Burns wife, Lisa, Dwayne Burns wife Jeannette, David A. Jackson, Jr. wife Catherine and Taylor A. Jackson; many great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the many friends because if it takes a village, the village of Leipsic was wonderful to him and Elaine. Some very special ones are lifelong friends, Elmer and Elva Paisley, along with Miss Donna, Miss Martha, Mrs. Marshall, the fire chief Joe Marker and the many kind members and ambulance crews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 am in the Leipsic Fire Hall, located at 318 Main St. in Leipsic. Funeral services will begin at 11 am.
Burial will follow in Townsend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company, 318 Main St., Leipsic, DE 19901.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019