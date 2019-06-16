Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Resources
Willis R. Shifflett

Willis R. Shifflett Obituary
Willis R. Shifflett

Bear - Willis ("Willie," "Bill") R. Shifflett, 87, of Bear, DE formerly of Milford, DE, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. He we preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Cynthia, his son Michael and his granddaughter Ashley.

He was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and worked his entire career for the telephone company.

Willis is survived by his daughter Barbara Cahill and her husband Jeff, his son W. Scott Shifflett and his wife Laurie, and "daughter" Dolores Smith. He leaves two granddaughters, Danielle Shifflett and Jessica Shifflett, Jessica's husband Rob Richardson, and four great-grandchildren. In his home state of Virginia, he leaves two sisters, Odessa Sandridge and Arlene Pitts, and Arlene's husband Jim.

Services will be private and held on a future date in Harrisonburg, VA.

Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019
