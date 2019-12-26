|
|
Wilma Clymer (nee Henick)
Bear - Age 78, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born August 10, 1942 in Bronx, NY to the late Gilbert and Sally (nee Margolin) Henick. After graduating from Vineland High School, she moved to Delaware with her family to help work in many local businesses. Wilma retired in 2008 from the Delmarva Federal Credit Union.
Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Anita (nee Henick) Kempski; she is survived by her sons, Marc (Julie), Charles, S., Jr. (Beverly), Paul, and Julie Kramer (Robert); nephews, Stephen Kempski (Dee) and Robert Kempski (Stacy); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by many, but especially her New Jersey friends for over 70 years; and her cousins, Stuart, Marla, and Jackie. In addition, she will be missed by her friends, MaryLynn and Charlotte. The family would like to especially thank Linda Rivera, her aide, who became part of the family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Meals on Wheels Delaware.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019