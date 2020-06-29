Wilma Feinberg
1943 - 2020
Wilma Feinberg

Wilma Feinberg, age 77, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Wilma is survived by her beloved husband, Herman Feinberg, who was her soul mate. For 49 years, the two were truly inseparable. She is also survived by her two sons, Steven (Debbie) and Craig (Jessica) and her three beloved grandchildren Sophia, Chase, and Owen.

All arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wilma's memory to the Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702 or the charity of your choice. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to read full obituary.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 30, 2020
Wilma was always such a great friend to me! She was one I could always count on! She will be missed by so many ❤
Betty Suydam
Friend
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandi & Stuart Katz
Family
June 30, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Wilma. She was a beautiful person and will be greatly missed. Sending my love and condolences.
Marla Katz
Family
June 30, 2020
Thinking of you all and sending love your way. Wilma was a wonderful person, and a great Grandmom. She loved her family so! She will be missed.
Kelly Paustian
Friend
June 30, 2020
I had many lovely long conversations with Wilma. Ill miss her wit and wisdom.
Ilene Lipstein
Friend
June 30, 2020
Wilma loved to laugh had a quick sense of humor, I enjoyed playing cards with her and Grace owner faces hurt from laughing.
She will be missed,
Judy Graff
Friend
June 29, 2020
Such a good friend, a lover of life and a spirit of generosity and love. I will miss my dear friend. To Herman and the family, my deepest sympathy.
Lorraine Mills
Friend
