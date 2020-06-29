Wilma Feinberg
Wilma Feinberg, age 77, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Wilma is survived by her beloved husband, Herman Feinberg, who was her soul mate. For 49 years, the two were truly inseparable. She is also survived by her two sons, Steven (Debbie) and Craig (Jessica) and her three beloved grandchildren Sophia, Chase, and Owen.
All arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wilma's memory to the Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702 or the charity of your choice. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to read full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.