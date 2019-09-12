|
Wilma G. Clapp
Wilmington, DE - Wilma G. Clapp, 99, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Acts Country House on Kennett Pike.
Born in Buchanan, Georgia, Wilma was the daughter of Edward Ray and Buena Williams Griffith. After graduating in 1940 from Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, majoring in French, Wilma taught in Lithonia, Georgia for two years.
Wilma became the beloved wife of Edwin M. Clapp in 1942, then taught a year in Talladega, Alabama. After living in Illinois, Tennessee and Washington, they moved to New Jersey after World War II and then Delaware to raise their five children.
Wilma continued her education at the University of Delaware, returning to teaching in 1968. She taught special education at Richardson Park School for 14 years, retiring in 1982. Wilma was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church in Newport, teaching Sunday School and serving on committees for many years. After retirement, the couple enjoyed travel, both in and outside of the United States. Edwin predeceased Wilma in 2016.
Wilma was the dear mother of their five children: Marcia Brainard (Edward), DE; Kathryn Lewis (David), NJ; David Clapp (Kathy), GA; Daniel Clapp (Mary), FL; Lauryn (F. Michael), DE. She was the adoring grandmother of 17, and is survived by 25 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were privately held.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019