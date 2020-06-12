Wilson Anthony
Hockessin - Wilson Anthony died unexpectedly on June 3, 2020 at age 57. He was born in Connecticut, and moved with his family to Milan, Italy in 1968. The five years spent in Italy and skiing the Swiss Alps left a life-long impression. Wilson graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1980 and received his Masters of Chemical Engineering from Bucknell University in 1986. He worked in Environmental Remediation for many years, while his young family lived in Florida, New Hampshire, Illinois, New Hampshire (again!) and finally, Hockessin, DE.
Wilson was honored to serve on the vestry at many Episcopal churches through the years. He also proudly served on the Altar Guild of both Christ Church Christiana Hundred and Trinity Church, Wilmington. He enjoyed preparing feasts for family and friends, often inspired by the Italian cuisine of his youth. Wilson rejoiced in his faith, wept at beautiful music and beamed at the accomplishments of his children.
He is survived by his wife Alice, daughters Cate of Richmond, VA and Samantha of Philadelphia, PA, step-children, Charlie Chesser of Flagstaff, AZ and Margaret Chesser of Newark, DE, as well as his parents, Gail and Tony Anthony of Peterborough, NH and his brother Scott Anthony of Milton, MA.
The family hope to celebrate his life at a memorial later this year. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Trinity Episcopal Parish, 1108 North Adams Street, Wilmington, DE, 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.