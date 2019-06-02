|
|
Wilson Green
Wilmington - Wilson Green, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late John C. Jr. and Anna Green, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Wilson was a 1941 graduate of PS Dupont High School. He then went on to proudly serve during WW II in the Atlantic and Pacific theatres as a Navy Seabee. Wilson retired as Vice President from Wilmington Blue Print Service.
Wilson is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; son, Bobby (Karen); daughter, Betty Jane Fenimore (Pete); stepdaughters, Susan Gonzon and Shirley Stetina (Joe); brothers, Richard, and Rev. Dr. Paul (Jane); 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Victor Williams; stepdaughter, Kathy Dobraniecki (Steve); son-in-law, Tony Gonzon; and siblings: John III, David, and Margaret Rogerson.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 11 AM-12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Wilson's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019