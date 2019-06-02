Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilmington - Wilson Green, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late John C. Jr. and Anna Green, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Wilson was a 1941 graduate of PS Dupont High School. He then went on to proudly serve during WW II in the Atlantic and Pacific theatres as a Navy Seabee. Wilson retired as Vice President from Wilmington Blue Print Service.

Wilson is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; son, Bobby (Karen); daughter, Betty Jane Fenimore (Pete); stepdaughters, Susan Gonzon and Shirley Stetina (Joe); brothers, Richard, and Rev. Dr. Paul (Jane); 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Victor Williams; stepdaughter, Kathy Dobraniecki (Steve); son-in-law, Tony Gonzon; and siblings: John III, David, and Margaret Rogerson.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 11 AM-12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Wilson's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019
