Wilson James "Jim" Van Luven
Wilmington - Age 86, went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020.
Born April 18, 1933 in Brimley, MI, he was the son of the late Delbert and Evah (nee Heath) Van Luven. Jim was the youngest of nine siblings. He married Patricia Wilkes on January 19, 1957.
Jim graduated from Superior High School in Brimley, MI and attended classes at Delaware Technical and Community College. He served in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1957, being discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his discharge, Jim was a self-employed businessman and was Past President of the Dover Jaycees as well as the Delaware Manufacturers Housing Association.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Van Luven; four children, Audrey, Karen, Alan, and Mark (April); six grandchildren, Brandon (Ana), Ryan, Will, Jon, Melanie, and Alex.
Memorial service and interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020