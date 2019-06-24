|
Winfield C. Toy
Claymont - Winfield C. Toy, age 80 of Claymont, DE, on June 18, 2019. A Claymont resident for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfield C. Toy and Anna M. Booth-Toy-Connors and 4 siblings. He leaves behind 10 siblings and numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 1:00PM at Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Donations, (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 24, 2019