Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE

Winfield C. Toy


Claymont - Winfield C. Toy, age 80 of Claymont, DE, on June 18, 2019. A Claymont resident for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfield C. Toy and Anna M. Booth-Toy-Connors and 4 siblings. He leaves behind 10 siblings and numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 1:00PM at Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Donations, (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 24, 2019
