Winifred H. "Bicky" HulmeWilmington - Age 90, of Wilmington, DE died peacefully last week in her home.Bicky was a teacher for over 30 years. She began her career at Chichester High School and retired in 1991 from Delcastle Technical High School. She also worked her "retirement career" in the DE State Senate serving as the receptionist for the State Republican Caucus.Bicky was a life-long member of the Order of the Eastern Star having served as Worthy Matron of Ruth Chapter #19 and Worthy Grand Matron of Delaware.Born in Cleveland, OH, she graduated from Grove City College with a major in Business Education followed by a masters in Occupational Ed. From the University of Delaware. A long time member of Atonement United Methodist Church in Claymont and a current member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.Services will take place at the convenience of the family.