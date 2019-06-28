|
Winifred T. Previtera
Milton - Winifred T. Previtera, 92 of Milton, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Catherine.
Winifred was born in Germantown, PA, the daughter of the late Catherine (Towey) and Alexander Madell. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harry and Thomas Madell and William Madella and her husband, Isidore J. Previtera in 2004.
Winifred will be missed by her children and their spouses, John J. (Deborah) of Reading, PA, Martin M. (Mary) of Rehoboth, Stephen T. (Sherry) of Richmond, VA, Jeannette M. Barrett (John) of Wilmington and Catherine Aschiero (Debra) of Milton; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Thomas, Sean, Alexander, Jonathan, Lisa, Michael, Katie, Elise, Caitlin, Thomas, Kayla Rose and Tatum; and her great-grandchildren, Dominic, Delaney, Abigail, Zachary, Wesley, Josie, Oliver, Leo, Margot and Dawson.
With quiet confidence and amazing resiliency, Winifred was a fiercely devoted wife and mother. She loved discovering different cultures, admired art and music, brought good cheer and humor to every family gathering, and encouraged her children with words of faith, hope and a patient and optimistic outlook on life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702, where friends may call after 10:30 AM. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, and to help other hospice patients, contributions may be sent in the name of Winifred Previtera to Compassionate Care, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from June 28 to July 2, 2019