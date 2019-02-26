|
|
Winifred Viola Griffin
Newark - 96, daughter of the late Alexander and Arlean Griffin departed this life peacefully on February 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Little Sisters of the Poor on Thursday, February 28th from 3 to 5 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion UAME Church, 100 New London Rd, Newark, DE 19711 at 1 PM. A viewing will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM, prior to the Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE 19713. Letters of condolence may be sent & online guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019