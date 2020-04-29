|
|
Wolfgang "Mac" Galle
Naples, FL - Galle, Wolfgang "Mac", 79, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on April 25, 2020 at his home in Naples, FL. He was born February 2, 1941 in Berlin Germany, the son of the late Stephan and Hildegard (nee Eckert).
Mac graduated from the United States Army Dependents High School, Nuremberg, Germany, class of 1960. Following graduation, he proudly served with the U.S. Air force at Johnson Island.
After leaving the military, he spent 28 years with Bell Telephone and AT&T. In 1966, he married Mary "Ginger" Shea, together they retired to Naples, FL.
Mac is survived by his wife, Ginger and his daughter Selina. He is also survived by his brothers, John, Terry, and Tom; cousin, Hartmut Hofstetter. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark, and sister Franny.
Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10-11:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed lived. For live streaming details, visit, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9153612
Inurnment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020