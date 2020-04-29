Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108

Inurnment
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Naples Memorial Gardens
Wolfgang "Mac" Galle


1941 - 2020
Wolfgang "Mac" Galle Obituary
Wolfgang "Mac" Galle

Naples, FL - Galle, Wolfgang "Mac", 79, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on April 25, 2020 at his home in Naples, FL. He was born February 2, 1941 in Berlin Germany, the son of the late Stephan and Hildegard (nee Eckert).

Mac graduated from the United States Army Dependents High School, Nuremberg, Germany, class of 1960. Following graduation, he proudly served with the U.S. Air force at Johnson Island.

After leaving the military, he spent 28 years with Bell Telephone and AT&T. In 1966, he married Mary "Ginger" Shea, together they retired to Naples, FL.

Mac is survived by his wife, Ginger and his daughter Selina. He is also survived by his brothers, John, Terry, and Tom; cousin, Hartmut Hofstetter. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark, and sister Franny.

Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10-11:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed lived. For live streaming details, visit, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9153612

Inurnment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
