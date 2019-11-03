|
Dr. Yan Koyfman
Greenville - Dr. Yan Koyfman passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of November 1, 2019, just one day short of his 76th birthday.
His life, while unremarkable in its length, brimmed over with unique experiences, world-spanning adventures, passion for the practice of medicine as well as countless hobbies, and the love and admiration of his friends, family and colleagues.
Though his departure was sudden and heart-breaking, those who knew him best rest easy today knowing that he left life just as he lived it: on his own terms.
Yan is survived by his wife, Lera; his daughter, Katia; his son, Alex (Katya); and his grandsons, Sasha and Peter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his sister.
His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Jewish Community Cemetery Chapel in Wilmington. Interment will follow. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, to . To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
