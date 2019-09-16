|
|
Yolanda (Coppol) Fischer "Yol"
Wilmington - Yolanda Carmella Coppol Fischer, 92, passed away at home on September 14, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Yolanda was born in Wilmington, DE on March 18, 1927, daughter of the late Carman and Bambina (D'Eramo) Coppol. She attended P. S. du Pont High School and then was employed at the Bond, Crown and Cork Company. In 1945, she married the love of her life, Bill whom she met at a big band dance at the Wilmington Armory and they were happily married for 70 years. While raising her family, she re-entered the work force and was a line inspector at the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company.
Yolanda was a devout Catholic who prayed daily. She was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Beloved Church and volunteered for various parish functions for many years. She was dedicated to maintaining family traditions and her passion was to cook and bake Italian specialties for her family and friends to enjoy as she welcomed everyone to her home. She loved traveling, music and dancing, crocheting and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Above all else, she embraced spending time with her family and especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Yolanda is survived by her sons, Len (Elaine), Bill (Phyllis), Bob (Maryann) and her daughter Marie Treml (Bob) with whom she lived; her grandchildren: Lenny, Michael, Tripp (Trish), Doug (Allison), Bo (Debbie), Lindsey (Matt), Rob (Meghan), Scott (Kristi), and Brent; her great-grandchildren: Zachary, Spencer, Sydney, Cameron, Maddie, Nick, Owen, Jax, Gunnar, Bode, Cooper, Landyn and Bryce; and many members of her extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in March 2015 by her loving husband, Bill Fischer - retired Wilmington Police Department officer and first President of the Fraternal Order of Police; and her siblings, Bill and Carman Coppol, Theresa Palandrani and Julia Brzostowski.
Yolanda's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Bayada Health Care / Hospice for their dedication, kindness and exceptional care for Yolanda during her illness. The family is also very grateful to Yolanda's many special friends who kept in close contact and visited her often which always brightened her day. She was very blessed with love from family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Yolanda's memory can be made to St. John the Beloved Church at the address listed above.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019