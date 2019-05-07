|
Zachary C. Fanning
Wilmington - Zachary C. Fanning of Wilmington passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
In his 20 years, Zack left his mark. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on the C & D Canal. A close second is crabbing and boating in the Indian River Bay. Zack always loved the outdoors from digging in the sand at the beach to find sand fleas to catching butterflies or throwing his seine net to catch bait. Zack played lacrosse (attack) and enjoyed working on the many trucks he purchased.
Zach had just recently started working for DelDot. He also loved volunteering at the Middletown Fire Department.
Zack was deeply loved by many and his beautiful full of life smile will be missed.
Zach is survived by his parents, Price and Sharon (Roth) Fanning; his sister, Kaitlin; his grandparents, Lonnie and Jane Roth and Charles and Maxine Fanning; as well as his many Uncles, Aunts, and cousins.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, May 9 and from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, May 10 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Celebration of Zack's Life will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, May 10 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DNREC Fish & Wildlife, 97 Commerce Way, Suite 106, Dover, DE 19904.
Published in The News Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019