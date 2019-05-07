Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Fanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary C. Fanning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary C. Fanning Obituary
Zachary C. Fanning

Wilmington - Zachary C. Fanning of Wilmington passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

In his 20 years, Zack left his mark. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on the C & D Canal. A close second is crabbing and boating in the Indian River Bay. Zack always loved the outdoors from digging in the sand at the beach to find sand fleas to catching butterflies or throwing his seine net to catch bait. Zack played lacrosse (attack) and enjoyed working on the many trucks he purchased.

Zach had just recently started working for DelDot. He also loved volunteering at the Middletown Fire Department.

Zack was deeply loved by many and his beautiful full of life smile will be missed.

Zach is survived by his parents, Price and Sharon (Roth) Fanning; his sister, Kaitlin; his grandparents, Lonnie and Jane Roth and Charles and Maxine Fanning; as well as his many Uncles, Aunts, and cousins.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, May 9 and from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, May 10 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Celebration of Zack's Life will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, May 10 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DNREC Fish & Wildlife, 97 Commerce Way, Suite 106, Dover, DE 19904.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now