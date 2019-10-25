|
Zachary Dylan Wojnisz
Smyrna - Zachary Dylan Wojnisz, age 23, of Smyrna, DE passed away on October 23, 2019. Born in Newark, DE he was the son of Shelley (Turulski) McVey and Michael D. Wojnisz. He graduated from Polytech High School and worked as a server in several restaurants and a manager of CVS. Zachary was the kind of person who could light up a room and make everyone laugh with his comedic personality. He had the ability to make everyone feel special due to his charismatic and loving nature. Zachary loved to cook, often trying new and different recipes, which he had made up himself. He had a love of animals and music, and spent many years playing his multiple guitars. Zachary was a light of life that will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Zachary is survived by his loving parents, Shelley and Shawn McVey and Michael and Jennifer Wojnisz; his brothers, Kyle McVey and Michael Wojnisz, Jr.; his sisters, Alison and Meghan Wojnisz; his maternal grandparents, Judith Fisher and Mark Turulski, Sr. and Marie and William McVey; his paternal grandparents, Maureen and Edward Dunning and Marie Krech and John Wojnisz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12 P.M. at Saint Polycarp Church, 55 Ransom Lane Smyrna, DE 19977. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019