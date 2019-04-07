Resources
Zachary Tyler McLewin

Happy Birthday to our son Zachary Tyler McLewin. He left this world May 15, 2018 and would have turned 21 on April 7th, 2019. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you and how much you are missed. We are so saddened that you are not with us and will never get to enjoy growing up, starting your own family, and living life to the fullest.

I am sure you are enjoying riding motorcycles and having fun wherever you are. We can't wait until we see you again. Make sure you look in on your family and friends.



We love you very much,

Dad, Mom, and Megan
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
