Dr. Zakir Hossain
Bethany Beach - Dr. Zakir Hossain, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020, with his devoted wife Patti, by his side. Zak was born in Bangladesh and immigrated to the United States in 1962. Zak worked for 45 years as a thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon and retired in 2007 a highly respected member of the medical community. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Patti, his sisters Fatema Chowdhury and Saleha Khatun , his daughters Tina Craun (Boyd) and Taniya Goshert-Hossain (Joe) , step-daughters Shannan Beck (Christopher), and Allyson Stovall, and grandchildren Jackson, Clayton, Hayden, Harley, Alex, and Portia. Many nieces, nephews, family members around the world - he loved each of you and, honorary son Najmul "Teddy" Hossain. Thank you Teddy and Tiso Hossain for your devotion and support of your "Mama" Also, special thanks to Sarah Weaver- Schultz (our cousin from Texas) for being here in our time of need.
Due to the current covid-19 pandemic, service will be private. However, webcasting of the service for Dr. Zakir Hossain may viewed at: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1101322
. To view an expanded obituary or to send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
.