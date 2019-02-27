Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mill Creek Fire Hall
3808 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zakkery Lockard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zakkery A. Lockard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zakkery A. Lockard Obituary
Zakkery A. Lockard

Newark - Zakkery A. Lockard, age 26, of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 23, 2019. Zakkery cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He watched WWE wrestling with his Pop and enjoyed lunches and playing games with his Granny. He was an avid Ravens and Vikings fan. Zakkery enjoyed all types of music and was a part of the large Juggalo family.

Zakkery is survived by his mother, Dawn Bedford; father, Mark Lockard; brothers, William Griscom and Scott Lockard; great-grandmother, Leonia Green; grandparents, Marsha Lockard and Henry Lockard (Nancy Betts); Nana, Roxann Raines; aunts and uncles: Katelyn Lockard, Cathleen Kinney (Carl), Daniel Gregory (Donna), Ronald Gregory, and Michael Geiss (Kori); and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Gregory.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4-8 PM at the Mill Creek Fire Hall, 3808 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now