|
|
Zakkery A. Lockard
Newark - Zakkery A. Lockard, age 26, of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 23, 2019. Zakkery cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He watched WWE wrestling with his Pop and enjoyed lunches and playing games with his Granny. He was an avid Ravens and Vikings fan. Zakkery enjoyed all types of music and was a part of the large Juggalo family.
Zakkery is survived by his mother, Dawn Bedford; father, Mark Lockard; brothers, William Griscom and Scott Lockard; great-grandmother, Leonia Green; grandparents, Marsha Lockard and Henry Lockard (Nancy Betts); Nana, Roxann Raines; aunts and uncles: Katelyn Lockard, Cathleen Kinney (Carl), Daniel Gregory (Donna), Ronald Gregory, and Michael Geiss (Kori); and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Gregory.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4-8 PM at the Mill Creek Fire Hall, 3808 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019