Zbyslaw Pstrusinski Obituary
Wilmington - Zbyslaw " Ben" Pstrusinski passed away on August 29, 2019.

He was born in Warsaw, Poland. Ben immigrated to the United States in 1985 and worked as a driver for most of his career.

Ben is survived by his wife 59 years Jadwiga Pstursinka, his daughter Barbara Ondich and her husband Stephen, his grandson Ben and Alex Bassano and a great- grandson, Max.

Services and burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www/mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
