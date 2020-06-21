Zelda Wasserman



Wilmington - Zelda died at home on June 11, 2020.



She was born on July 19, 1935 and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ed Wasserman. Mother of Stephen Wasserman and Diane Feldman (Matt), grandmother of Jeff Feldman (Ana Gantman) and Brian Feldman, and great-grandmother of Ada Feldman.



Zelda was a computing scientist for forty years, most of the time at Bell Labs and DuPont. In her years at DuPont, she was a pioneer in computer-aided drug design, working as a theoretician with experimental scientists.



A memorial service in July is being arranged through Congregation Beth Emeth of Wilmington.



Schoenberg



Memorial Chapel









