Zion Daniel DesMarais
October 11, 2001- June 25, 2020. Was the Beloved son of Linda and Michael DesMarais and older brother of Grace Elizabeth DesMarais. Zion went to be with the Lord Jesus at age 18.
Despite suffering with sickle cell, Zion always had a positive outlook. He was an honor student in the graduating class of 2020 at Concord High School and planned to be a business major at the University of Delaware.
Zion loved his schoolmates. He enjoyed playing baseball and being part of an award winning DECCA team. He sang bass in the high school chorale, as well as in the All-State chorus. He loved going to the beach, spending time with friends and family, and vacationing in Maine.
Zion is survived by three older brothers and their families, Rob & Steve DesMarais and Clayton Shoemate.
Services will be held at Concord Stadium at Concord High School on Tuesday, June 30th. Please arrive between 6pm - 6:50pm, followed by a celebration of Zion's life at 7pm. Please bring a chair and a memory letter for Zion's memory basket. Social distancing will be observed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and designate it for sickle cell research. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.