Alan V. Moore has been called home to God. He was born November 9, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA. He was raised in Upper Darby, PA where he graduated from Upper Darby HS. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University. He served during WWII in Europe and received the Purple Heart Award after being wounded on the front lines. Before leaving for the war he married Dorothy Simon of Glenolden and they were married for 28 years. He later married Evelyn Dunham. He worked for various companies during his career as an electrical engineer beginning with Sun Oil Company and ending with Boeing from which he retired. He performed every aspect of engineering including the aesthetic when he was the electrical designer for an architectural company! Along the way he earned his professional engineers license and was certified in several states and later went into management. He raised his son Robert and daughter Barbara in Springfield, PA. He later retired at Willow Valley Estates in Lancaster, PA. Alan was a man of God and was always involved in the work of his church, where he was an elder. He was involved in scouting where he was a scoutmaster for various troops. In his later years, he and Evelyn loved to travel across the country and especially in Hawaii, spending their winters on Maui, their favorite island! He also enjoyed traveling in Germany where he attended the passion play in Oberammergau. He is survived by his two children, son-in-law, two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren who all miss him so much and will always love him!
Published in Delaware County News Network on Feb. 20, 2019