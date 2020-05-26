Anna Cotrob Caroulis
Anna Cotrob Caroulis, A Philadelphia native, passed away on May 13 at the age of 92. She was formerly a resident of Upper Darby, and had resided in Huntington Beach California. She is survived by her three sons: Steven (Kimberly) of Long Beach, CA; Jon, of Jenkintown, PA, and William, of Huntington Beach, CA, and her granddaughter Devon (Mitchell) Burkett, along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1945. After graduation she worked at the U.S. Naval Base and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Philadelphia. On May 1, 1955, she married James Caroulis at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Philadelphia, and moved to Upper Darby. They were married until his passing in 2009. From 1970 to 1979, Anna and James operated a takeout restaurant in Upper Darby with help from their children. She had “secret” recipes for chicken, egg and tuna salad, and for homemade soups. In 1979, Anna and Jim semi-retired to Tampa, Florida, where they sang in a church choir. Anna took two courses in accounting at Hillsboro County Community College and got As in both. In 1980, they moved to California to be closer to two sons and granddaughter. There, Anna worked for several years for mortgage companies. She fully retired in 1993. In 1998 she lost her sight to macular degeneration, but she refused to let it hold her back. A voracious reader, she started listening to books on tape and attending concerts with her children. Anna loved life, had a lively personality and made friends easily. She was a devoted mother who said raising her three sons was the most fulfilling part of her life. She was also close to two older sisters and their families. She will be in the hearts of her loved ones always. Because of the Covid-19 virus restrictions, there will be no immediate funeral. Plans are to inter her next to her late husband in Yeadon, PA, with memorial service and celebration of her life in the autumn.

May 25, 2020
Influenced by the imminent departure of Aunt Anna, I began to reminisce the past from K through 12 years. My brothers and I grew up on Avon Road in Upper Darby with my folks, Tom&Bette, Aunt Helen&Uncle Ted across the street, Aunt Anna&Uncle Jim about a mile across the trolly tracks. The Cotrob sisters spoke to each other every day by phone. Christmas, Easter, and Birthdays were celebrated together with my brothers and cousins. In I961,Yiayia Cotrob (Evelen) moved to the 2nd Floor next door to us. Thanksgiving at Yiayia's was incredible, turkey was a side dish, as pasticcio was the main course. I'll always remember Aunt Anna and Uncle Jim at Charles take out and the love and joy aunt showed us serving those famous Herkamiers. May your memory be eternal.....
perry
Family
May 21, 2020
One of the nicest people I ever met . Pat and I always enjoyed her company.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
Ray King
Family
May 19, 2020
Aunt Anna lived for family. She was quick witted, could tell a great joke in Greek and English as well as dance Greek and American dances with ease. Aunt Anna would usually finish Uncle Jimmy's jokes because he would laugh too hard when telling one . She enjoyed music and reading and was an amazing cook and baker. Aunt Anna had a way of making you feel as if you were the only person in the room when speaking with her. You can tell by now that I absolutely adored her. Aunt Anna will always have a place in my heart.
Jeanne
Family
May 19, 2020
Anna became one of my dearest and most beloved friend as i was luck lucky enough to play a small part in caring for her in the last year of her life. She brought so much laughter and through her stories i began to feel i was getting real look into her spirit and was aware of how much she embraced life and loved fiercly! She was one of my favorite human beings ive ever known! I have agreat respect for her never giving up on her zest for life! I miss her already!! I know how much love she had for her sons and family! Anyone loved by Anna was always aware of her unwavering love and commitment! I will always remember her laughter and joy!
Kimberly McConnell
Friend
