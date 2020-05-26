Anna Cotrob Caroulis, A Philadelphia native, passed away on May 13 at the age of 92. She was formerly a resident of Upper Darby, and had resided in Huntington Beach California. She is survived by her three sons: Steven (Kimberly) of Long Beach, CA; Jon, of Jenkintown, PA, and William, of Huntington Beach, CA, and her granddaughter Devon (Mitchell) Burkett, along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1945. After graduation she worked at the U.S. Naval Base and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Philadelphia. On May 1, 1955, she married James Caroulis at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Philadelphia, and moved to Upper Darby. They were married until his passing in 2009. From 1970 to 1979, Anna and James operated a takeout restaurant in Upper Darby with help from their children. She had “secret” recipes for chicken, egg and tuna salad, and for homemade soups. In 1979, Anna and Jim semi-retired to Tampa, Florida, where they sang in a church choir. Anna took two courses in accounting at Hillsboro County Community College and got As in both. In 1980, they moved to California to be closer to two sons and granddaughter. There, Anna worked for several years for mortgage companies. She fully retired in 1993. In 1998 she lost her sight to macular degeneration, but she refused to let it hold her back. A voracious reader, she started listening to books on tape and attending concerts with her children. Anna loved life, had a lively personality and made friends easily. She was a devoted mother who said raising her three sons was the most fulfilling part of her life. She was also close to two older sisters and their families. She will be in the hearts of her loved ones always. Because of the Covid-19 virus restrictions, there will be no immediate funeral. Plans are to inter her next to her late husband in Yeadon, PA, with memorial service and celebration of her life in the autumn.



