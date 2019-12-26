|
Betty Jean Johns (nee Elmquist) formerly of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 95, at the Peter Becker Community, in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.
Born November 7, 1924, in Sheffield, Warren County, Pennsylvania, Betty was the youngest of nine children. Her parents were Hulda (Nelson) and Isaac Elmquist. She graduated from Sheffield High School in 1942, and married William David (Bill) Johns in Sheffield on June 20, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1994.
Betty was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Springfield, PA, where she served on the Altar Guild. She was employed as a real estate agent for many years with Springfield Real Estate.
Betty loved family, playing cards, sitting in the sun, and loved visits from her childrens' dogs as well as any dog who came for a visit. Betty and her husband enjoyed entertaining and playing Bridge in their Springfield home.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Johns Johnson and her husband, Paul, and their son, Erik, of Spring Mount, PA; her son, Bill Johns and his wife, Bonna; daughter, Emily, and son, Will of Keating Summit, PA; and her son, Freeman Johns and his wife, Jean; daughter, Jaina Young, son-in-law, Joshua Young, and son, Brent Craddock of Linesville, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband, Bill Johns; a daughter-in-law, Ellen Johns, and a grandson, Albert Johns.
Services were held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Springfield, PA. Burial was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty's name to a .
Betty's family has the deepest gratitude to the staff at Peter Becker Community and to Grand View Hospice for their love and compassionate care.
Arrangements were under the direction of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., Telford, Pennsylvania.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Jan. 1, 2020