Caroline Beans Smith Hoffman of Riddle Village died on 6/15/2019 at age 95, leaving 3 children (Donna, Stephen and Janet), 3 grandsons and 1 great grandson. She was born and raised in Bucks Co., PA on a dairy farm. She graduated from West Chester University. She taught at a one-room school in Bucks Co. and later at Media Friends School. She was a member of Media Friends Mtg. Her memorial service will be on Sunday, September 15th at 11:30 at Media Friends Meeting, 125 W. Third Street, Media PA, 19063. Donations can be sent to Media Friends Meeting.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Aug. 29, 2019
