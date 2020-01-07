|
Catharine Vautier Reynolds, 98, of Columbia, Maryland, died January 1, 2020. Born in Secane, Pennsylvania on September 29, 1921, she was the only child of the late Isaac and Hannah Vautier Myers. Catharine graduated from West Philadelphia High School and then earned her nursing degree from Philadelphia General Hospital. Catharine met Eugene Smith Reynolds at McKinlay Park Chapel when they were teenagers. They were married at Aldan Union Church on June 26, 1943. Eugene served as Lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 in Brunswick, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Jacksonville, Florida; and Corpus Christi, Texas. During those WWII years, Catharine worked in local hospitals wherever her husband was stationed. Catharine and her family were members of Aldan Union Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in Bible Study classes. Her daughter, Catharine Jeanne, was born in 1950. In 1957 they moved from their first home in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, to Haverford, where she lived until 2017. She was a nurse at Bryn Mawr Hospital and often went home with her patients as a private duty nurse. David Bruce Reynolds was born in 1961. Toward the end of their lives, Catharine and Eugene became active members of the Church of the Savior. The last two years she has lived at Harmony Hall in Columbia, Maryland. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by Catharine Reynolds Whittaker, and her husband, William S. Whittaker of Columbia, MD; a son, David Bruce Reynolds, his wife Laurie Reynolds, and their children Dylan and Cameron, of Columbia, Maryland. A memorial service for Catharine Reynolds will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in the Old Brick Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, MD 21045. A dinner reception will follow.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Jan. 15, 2020