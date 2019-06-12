|
On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Catherine Daylor Granger, mother of two children and grandmother of five, passed away in her home at the age of 84. Catherine was born on November 20, 1934, in Brockton, MA to David DeWitt Daylor and Mary Ann (Molly) Fitzgibbon Daylor. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother David M. Daylor, sister Patricia Finnegan, and recently loving husband Joseph F. Granger Jr. Married for 60 years to Joseph F. Granger Jr., they had two children, Joseph F. Granger III (Barbara Sheeser Granger) and Anne Fitzgibbon McBain (David Scott McBain). Catherine is survived by sister Joanne Sprague, son J.F., daughter Anne and five grandchildren; Joseph F. Granger IV (Jake), Kelly Margaret Granger, Jolie Kathleen Granger, John David McBain and Ned Scott McBain. Catherine attended Emmanuel University (1956, BS Math). Her early career was spent in education, then as a homemaker and later as Vice President, Director of Capital Campaign, Neumann University in Aston, PA. Catherine flourished in community service. During a forty-year span, she served in many capacities including Delaware County Board of Authority, County Board of Assessment Appeal, Riddle Healthcare Board of Directors, and Chair of the Riddle Healthcare Foundation. In retirement, Catherine most enjoyed her time at their home in Bethany Beach, DE, surrounded by family and friends. Catherine will be remembered for her profound sense of propriety, results oriented approach and selfless community service. She was a trailblazer in a man’s world and was in her element networking for philanthropy. Catherine was a dedicated daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend and she cherished each role. Her spirit will carry on in the many lives she touched. Two services will take place. First, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 am at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC. Second, a Funeral mass will also be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 am at Saint Mary Magdalen Church, Media, PA. Family will receive guests starting at 9:00 am. Immediately following, extended family will proceed to Calvary Cemetery, Nativity B.V.M. in Media, PA where together, Catherine and Joseph F. Granger Jr. will be laid to eternal rest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Riddle Healthcare Foundation; https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/riddle-healthcare-foundation An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on June 20, 2019