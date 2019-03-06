|
Charles Buttrick Fischer, 79, passed away on February 27, 2019 with his wife Susan by his side. Charlie was the beloved husband of Susan for 58 years and father of Chuck (Penny) and Doug (Maureen Reilly). He adored his grandchildren Tayler, Benjamin, Cameron, and Madeline. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Charlie’s life on Saturday, March 16 at Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Service starts at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch at the Lima Estates dining room. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Charlie’s memory to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (https://curealz.org/giving/donate/) or the Acts Samaritan Fund (https://www.actsretirement.org/legacy-foundation/support-acts-legacy-foundation/)
Published in Delaware County News Network on Mar. 13, 2019