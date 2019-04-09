|
Clifton L. Allen passed away on April 6, 2019, age 88 of Broomall for the past 49 Years and formerly of Drexel Hill and Philadelphia. He was a graduate of high school in Binghamton, NY and went on to join the US Air Force. Following his military service, he started working for the US Government with the Social Security Administration as a Claims Examiner, retiring in 1986, after 26 years. Clifton was a member of St. Pius X Church of Broomall, a former President of the Social Security Retirees, and former member of the Delaware County Bicycle Club. He is survived by his wife the former Verna Palmieri, who he married in 1967. He is also survived by his daughter Lonnie (Joe) Luscavage of Cochranville, and granddaughter Elizabeth, he is survived by his siblings, Clyde and Richard Whipple and Alice Wilcutt, he was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Glenn Allen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:30 AM in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, where friends may call from 9:30 Am to 10:15 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063, Arrangements by Frank C. Videon, Broomall, PA. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home [email protected]
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 18, 2019