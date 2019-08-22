|
Clylas Elwood Knight, Jr. “Tex”, age 93, on Tuesday, August 20 at Freedom Village, West Brandywine, PA, formerly of Media, PA. Beloved husband of the late Scottie Lee (née Wilson); loving father of James C. (Barbara Anne), Terry K. DiUbaldi (Ron), and John D. (Julia P.); also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; companion of 11 years, Margaret Schafer. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10-11 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Media, 18 E. 3rd Street, Media, PA 19063 followed by his Funeral Service 11 AM. Interment Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Media at the above address. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Aug. 29, 2019